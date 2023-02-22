Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Henry Schein worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSIC opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.