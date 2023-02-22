Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also

