Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Hess were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,342,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Hess by 1.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $160.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

