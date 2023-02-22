Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anabranch Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 338,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HLT opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.77.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.