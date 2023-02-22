Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot updated its FY24 guidance to ~$15.86 EPS.

Home Depot Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $295.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.47 and a 200-day moving average of $306.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.