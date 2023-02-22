Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot updated its FY24 guidance to ~$15.86 EPS.
Home Depot Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $295.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.47 and a 200-day moving average of $306.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
