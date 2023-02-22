Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 594.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,378 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.31% of Boyd Gaming worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $72,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 751,270 shares of company stock valued at $47,166,966 over the last ninety days. 28.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Roth Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

