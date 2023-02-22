Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $15,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.91%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

