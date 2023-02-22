Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 12,732 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

