Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 842 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of IDEX worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in IDEX by 1,277.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEX Stock Down 2.6 %

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $224.88 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.38 and its 200-day moving average is $220.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

