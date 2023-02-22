Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $67,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 180,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 292.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 213,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,146,000 after purchasing an additional 159,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,269 shares of company stock worth $13,330,367. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $428.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.71. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

