Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,123 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.68% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 81.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $658,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $122.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.01. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.