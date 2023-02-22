Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $15.10 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,871 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sun Communities by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,095,000 after acquiring an additional 294,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $193.67.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Stories

