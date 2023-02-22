Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $15.44 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Darden Restaurants worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Cadence Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

NYSE:DRI opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.35.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

