Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $421.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

