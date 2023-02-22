Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $16,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 2.5 %

SNA opened at $246.01 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $259.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SNA shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,988 shares of company stock worth $7,443,101 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

