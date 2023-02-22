Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 21,257 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $292.67 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.05 and a 200-day moving average of $328.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.