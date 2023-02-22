Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 29,308 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,308 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Waste Connections by 34.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,727,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of WCN opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

