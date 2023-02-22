Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 30,050 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,050 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,697,000 after purchasing an additional 354,757 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,420,000 after purchasing an additional 91,901 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,617,000 after buying an additional 260,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,457,000 after buying an additional 126,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.82.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $282.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.13.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.