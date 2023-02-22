Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 96,774 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96,774 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Crane worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 2,775.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 213,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Crane by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Crane by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crane Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

CR opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $121.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average of $102.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

