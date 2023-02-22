HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 780 at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 625 ($7.53) to GBX 780 ($9.39) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($9.03) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 570 ($6.86) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.04) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 714 ($8.60).

HSBC Price Performance

HSBA opened at GBX 637.90 ($7.68) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 569.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 523.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,301.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

