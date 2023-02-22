Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 104,966 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $119.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.