IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $261,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $478.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $460.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,623. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

