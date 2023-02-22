Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48 to $2.58 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.48-$2.58 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $58.57.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 628,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,679.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 628,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 593,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.