Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,304,000 after acquiring an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 429.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 48,480 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter worth $2,776,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12.

In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

