Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,638 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.19% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

