IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $212.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

