IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,170.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,263 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,868,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in IQVIA by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $212.98 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $254.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.79.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

