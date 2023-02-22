iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.