iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $148.61 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average of $144.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

