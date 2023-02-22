iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

IYW stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

