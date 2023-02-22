Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNA. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $53,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,096.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,031,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,115,765.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $53,957.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,096.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,577,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,309 in the last three months. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DNA opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

