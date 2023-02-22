Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $30,000 in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PL opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 96.96%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

