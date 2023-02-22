Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $37,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle Trading Down 6.2 %

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

ALB stock opened at $241.96 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

