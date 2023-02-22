Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $79,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

