Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 875 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $148.56 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

