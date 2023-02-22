Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Chemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chemours by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

