Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $139.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

