IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

IX Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IX Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IX Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

