Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,771 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after buying an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after buying an additional 264,146 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after buying an additional 221,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,181,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,368,000 after buying an additional 182,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $84,742.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,803.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,024 shares of company stock worth $1,735,241. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.43.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

