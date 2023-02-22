Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,771 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.14% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after acquiring an additional 264,146 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 221,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,181,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,368,000 after acquiring an additional 182,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JAZZ stock opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.43. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

