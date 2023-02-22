Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

