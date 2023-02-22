Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.91-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.91-$1.97 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS traded down $32.87 on Wednesday, hitting $152.91. 1,351,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,265. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.78.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,417. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

