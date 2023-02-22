Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Up 265.9%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) shares traded up 265.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Kidoz Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Kidoz

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

