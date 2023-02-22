Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 872 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 606,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 117,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

