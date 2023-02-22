Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,060 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $35,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

First Solar Stock Performance

About First Solar

Shares of FSLR opened at $160.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $185.28. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 182.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.