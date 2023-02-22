Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $80.07. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $106.60.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

