Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,825 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 111,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 81,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 342,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 930,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 70,868 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

ARCC stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

