Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

