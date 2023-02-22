Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after buying an additional 95,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VDE opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.53. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.49 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

