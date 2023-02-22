Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

Photronics stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at Photronics

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

